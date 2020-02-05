US Sen. Romney: Will Vote for Conviction on Abuse of Power Charge in Trump Impeachment Trial

US Sen. Mitt Romney announced on the Senate floor Wednesday that he would be voting to convict US President Donald Trump on the first article of impeachment - abuse of power, a move which makes him the first Republican senator to support the president's removal from office.

Although Romney noted that he is in favor of the first charge, he went on to add that he would vote against the second article of impeachment, obstruction of Congress, arguing that not enough evidence was secured to make the case.

"The grave question the Constitution tasks senators to answer is whether the president committed an act so extreme and egregious that it rises to the level of a high crime and misdemeanor," Romney said. "Yes, he did."

“With my vote I will tell my children and their children that I did my duty ... What the president did was wrong. Grievously wrong," he added.

Romney's announcement marks the first time in US history that a senator has voted to convict a president of the same political party in an impeachment trial.

MORE DETAILS TO COME.