US Senate Holds Debate Before Final Vote on Trump's Impeachment - Video

The US Senate is holding a final vote to decide whether President Donald Trump should be removed from power.
The Senate is largely controlled by the Republican party which significantly boosts Trump's chances of being acquitted.
House Democrats launched impeachment process against Trump in September 2019, accusing Trump of allegedly blackmailing Ukraine with the withdrawal of military aid unless the Ukrainian president started a criminal probe into one of Trump's 2020 election rivals, Democrat Joe Biden who is accused of pressuring previous Ukrainian administration into terminating a criminal investigation into his son, Hunter.
