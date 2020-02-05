Rush Limbaugh Receives Presidential Medal of Freedom During State of Union

The US president praised one of the White House’s guests, radio host Rush Limbaugh, who was recently diagnosed with stage-four lung cancer, awarding him with a presidential medal of freedom.

The medal was presented by first lady Melania Trump as they both stood in the visitors’ gallery during the presidential address. Upon receiving the honour, Limbaugh became overwhelmed with emotion and burst into tears.

"Rush Limbaugh, thank you for your decades of tireless devotion to our country. Rush, in recognition of all that you have done for our Nation, the millions of people a day that you speak to and inspire, and all of the incredible work that you have done for charity, I am proud to announce tonight that you will be receiving our country's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom," Trump said.

Pres also pays tribute to the fight against Cancer being waged by conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh. @POTUS announces he's awarding Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom and asks @FLOTUS to present it. Limbaugh seems taken aback by the honor. pic.twitter.com/FwcVLdyQvH — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) February 5, 2020

The conservative radio host of "The Rush Limbaugh Show", a political talk show originally launched more than 30 years ago, which now reaches more than 27 million listeners weekly and is broadcast on more than 600 stations in the United States, Limbaugh was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer earlier this week and received sentiments from many political figures, journalists, and writers.