Donald Trump Delivers State of Union Address to Congress - Video

The US president is expected to speak in the State of the Union address about tax cuts, falling unemployment, foreign trade pacts, efforts to curb the opioid epidemic and illegal immigration.

US President Donald Trump is set to deliver the annual address before a joint session of the US Congress beginning at around 9:00 p.m. EST (2:00 a.m. GMT on 5 February). This speech will be the last State of the Union address of Trump's first term before the presidential election in November.

Trump's speech in February last year lasted one hour and 22 minutes with an estimated 47 million watching it live.

