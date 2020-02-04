Trump Taunted by Netizens as Video of POTUS Fidgeting During National Anthem Goes Viral

A video of a Florida Super Bowl party has been making rounds on the internet, showing Donald Trump gesticulating away to the sounds of the American national anthem. Unsurprisingly, Trumps' antics couldn't escape the attention of eagle-eyed Democrats, leaping at a chance to bash the president.

Donald Trump has faced a barrage of mockery (and criticism) over his conduct at a Super Bowl party at his Florida resort Mar-a-Lago on Sunday, when he was caught on camera fidgeting and energetically gesturing while the national anthem was being played.

🤔



Oppsies ...



SuperBowl party shows grandpa disrespecting the US flag during the National Anthem.



While all others hold their hand over their heart with respect, Trump pretends to be a conductor while looking for the nearest chair.



🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/LRyrJEsuiM — Clear Cider (@TheClearCider) February 3, 2020

According to Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), POTUS demonstrated disrespect for the US military, as he, unlike the others, including FLOTUS Melania, didn’t hold his hand over his heart.

“Our troops are worthy of a commander-in-chief who respects them. Instead, they’re being led by a self-centered man-child,” tweeted Swalwell, a former presidential candidate, also posting a link to the article with the video, which shows Trump at some point making believe he was conducting a band, or a choir.

Separately, many recalled how Trump “savaged” NFL players for kneeling during the National Anthem to protest police shootings of black Americans, including former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Trump, who savaged NFL players for kneeling during the National Anthem to protest police shootings of black Americans and led furious right wing condemnation of them, mocking the National Anthem. Don't hold your breath for conservative outrage. https://t.co/cf5Fb8vFyB — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) February 4, 2020

I’m going to bed tonight grateful that we now have video proof that Trump is more disrespectful to the national anthem than any football player. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) February 4, 2020

Trump supporters owe Colin Kaepernick an apology...



... well, all of America, but...https://t.co/ZMyMv6JDeO — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) February 4, 2020

“Donald Trump’s disrespect for the flag would be shocking behaviour for any other public figure,” another tweets, with many more echoing the same sentiment. Many pointed to the fact that POTUS behaved in an utterly childish way, alleging he was struggling for attention like “a 3-year-old.”

Trump said everyone should "stand proudly" for the anthem. He fidgeted, air-conducted at his own Super Bowl party. https://t.co/wbQ9AyW7p6 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 4, 2020

This video is very telling-not only is Trump tweaking his face off, he think’s the National Anthem is about him at this point. @realDonaldTrump



As others stand at attention for anthem, Trump fidgets, points, pretend-conducts the band https://t.co/519dA99Pln — NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) February 3, 2020

I’m going to bed too. Donald J. Trump is a joke and has no moral voice to talk about disrespect of our flag or country. Kobe Bryant respectfully taking a knee vs. Impotus’ display at his resort in Florida during his taxpayers Super Bowl funded extravaganza. pic.twitter.com/6ihHcibMqx — Moma Lou (@lou_moma) February 4, 2020

Donald Trump often called out football star Colin Kaepernick for his socially loaded practice of “taking the knee" during the performance of the US national anthem at the start of football games.

The gesture raised Kaepernick's profile, with the movement he started resulting in more focus on the issue of racism in US society, however Kaepernick himself remains an NFL outcast.