Trump Taunted by Netizens as Video of POTUS Fidgeting During National Anthem Goes Viral

Donald Trump has faced a barrage of mockery (and criticism) over his conduct at a Super Bowl party at his Florida resort Mar-a-Lago on Sunday, when he was caught on camera fidgeting and energetically gesturing while the national anthem was being played.
🤔— Clear Cider (@TheClearCider) February 3, 2020
Oppsies ...
SuperBowl party shows grandpa disrespecting the US flag during the National Anthem.
While all others hold their hand over their heart with respect, Trump pretends to be a conductor while looking for the nearest chair.
🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/LRyrJEsuiM
According to Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), POTUS demonstrated disrespect for the US military, as he, unlike the others, including FLOTUS Melania, didn’t hold his hand over his heart.
“Our troops are worthy of a commander-in-chief who respects them. Instead, they’re being led by a self-centered man-child,” tweeted Swalwell, a former presidential candidate, also posting a link to the article with the video, which shows Trump at some point making believe he was conducting a band, or a choir.
Separately, many recalled how Trump “savaged” NFL players for kneeling during the National Anthem to protest police shootings of black Americans, including former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
Trump, who savaged NFL players for kneeling during the National Anthem to protest police shootings of black Americans and led furious right wing condemnation of them, mocking the National Anthem. Don't hold your breath for conservative outrage. https://t.co/cf5Fb8vFyB— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) February 4, 2020
I’m going to bed tonight grateful that we now have video proof that Trump is more disrespectful to the national anthem than any football player.— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) February 4, 2020
Trump supporters owe Colin Kaepernick an apology...— John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) February 4, 2020
... well, all of America, but...https://t.co/ZMyMv6JDeO
“Donald Trump’s disrespect for the flag would be shocking behaviour for any other public figure,” another tweets, with many more echoing the same sentiment. Many pointed to the fact that POTUS behaved in an utterly childish way, alleging he was struggling for attention like “a 3-year-old.”
Trump said everyone should "stand proudly" for the anthem. He fidgeted, air-conducted at his own Super Bowl party. https://t.co/wbQ9AyW7p6— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 4, 2020
This video is very telling-not only is Trump tweaking his face off, he think’s the National Anthem is about him at this point. @realDonaldTrump— NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) February 3, 2020
As others stand at attention for anthem, Trump fidgets, points, pretend-conducts the band https://t.co/519dA99Pln
I’m going to bed too. Donald J. Trump is a joke and has no moral voice to talk about disrespect of our flag or country. Kobe Bryant respectfully taking a knee vs. Impotus’ display at his resort in Florida during his taxpayers Super Bowl funded extravaganza. pic.twitter.com/6ihHcibMqx— Moma Lou (@lou_moma) February 4, 2020
Donald Trump often called out football star Colin Kaepernick for his socially loaded practice of “taking the knee" during the performance of the US national anthem at the start of football games.
The gesture raised Kaepernick's profile, with the movement he started resulting in more focus on the issue of racism in US society, however Kaepernick himself remains an NFL outcast.
All comments
Show new comments (0)