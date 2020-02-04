POTUS: Only Person Who Can Claim Victory in Iowa is "Trump"

The first contests in the 2020 US presidential election officially began at 8:00 p.m. GMT on 3 February as Iowans gathered at caucuses across the state to vote for their favourite candidate. The final results were expected to be announced at around 11:00 p.m. EST (4:00 a.m. GMT on 4 February).

Donald Trump has joked about the Iowa Democratic caucuses, calling them an "unmitigated disaster" after Dem officials were unable to promptly announce a winner.

Iowa's Democrats have blamed "reporting problems" for the delay in declaring a winner in the vote.

The Democrat Caucus is an unmitigated disaster. Nothing works, just like they ran the Country. Remember the 5 Billion Dollar Obamacare Website, that should have cost 2% of that. The only person that can claim a very big victory in Iowa last night is “Trump”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2020

The Iowa Republican Party confirmed in a statement via Twitter earlier in the day that Trump broke turnout records for an incumbent president.

The Republican Party of Iowa announced President @realDonaldTrump has overwhelmingly won the Iowa Caucuses, smashing all incumbent turnout records! #KAG #IACaucus #FITN



View results here: https://t.co/Rq2CBkzeFp pic.twitter.com/wkXyiPSB6M — Iowa GOP (@IowaGOP) February 4, 2020

In the meantime, the presidential campaign of US Senator Bernie Sanders, early on the same day, published its own numbers from the Democratic caucus in the state of Iowa, saying that Sanders had secured 29.7 percent of the vote. Prior to this, another Democratic candidate, Pete Buttigieg, claimed victory.

The results of the Democratic primary race in the Iowa caucus have been delayed due to "quality checks", not a hack or intrusion, according to the party's spokesperson, Mandy McClure. An hour later, McClure stated that it was "a reporting issue, the app did not go down" as they had found inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results.

Donald Trump is facing minor competition from two other Republican candidates, Joe Walsh and William Weld, in his re-election bid, while the Democratic race is far tighter. The Dem candidates include 11 politicians, with former Vice President Joe Biden being neck and neck with Senator Bernie Sanders.

