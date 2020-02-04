‘Clinton the Winner?’ Donald Trump Jr Mocks Delay of Iowa Caucus Results

The delay in the Iowa caucus results has caused a strong backlash among American voters and spurred a number of jokes, with Trump’s campaign team dubbing the delay “the sloppiest train wreck in history”.
The US president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, has also contributed to the public stir by suggesting that after the delay, it might be his father’s 2016 presidential rival who is reported as the winner of the Iowa caucus.
Tomorrow’s plot twist “Hillary Clinton is reported the winner of the Iowa caucus.”— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 4, 2020
Trump Jr’s joke provoked a wave of comments and a meme storm, as some netizens showed their frustration with the Democratic Party and suggested that it was actually his father, Donald Trump, who was the real winner of the caucuses.
February 4, 2020
The Dems run their caucus like they run everything else. NO RESULTS!— Clarence Dean (@Clarenc77387697) February 4, 2020
February 4, 2020
My guess: sanders won followed by butt. Joe didn’t show. Dem party going crazy. Blaming the app. Nothing is what they tell you it is. Ever!— 1stTrumpfan (@charddonaysprkl) February 4, 2020
The DNC has managed to destroy any integrity of the result.— Righteous⚡️Crusader (@Craftmastah) February 4, 2020
If it smells like a rat —it’s a rat!
Today’s only winner is @realDonaldTrump .— 02/04/20 TRUMP IS OUR POTUS (@god1_family2) February 4, 2020
The caucuses, which began at around 8:00 p.m. EST on Monday (1:00 a.m. GMT), saw five Democrats contending for their party’s presidential nomination.
In comparison, in 2016 the Democratic Party’s caucus results were announced within hours following the gatherings.
All comments
Show new comments (0)