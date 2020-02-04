Register
09:46 GMT04 February 2020
    Mike Bloomberg Uses Obama-Era Photo of Detained Migrants to Slam Trump

    On Monday, 2020 presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg shared a campaign ad on Twitter featuring some alleged incidents that occurred during Donald Trump’s presidency. But according to media reports, one of the images did not relate to Trump at all.

    A photo of detained migrants, that was used in an ad for Michael Bloomberg which slammed President Donald Trump’s policies was actually taken in 2014, during Barack Obama's time in office, the Daily Caller reported citing a review from the Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF).

    Former New York City mayor and 2020 presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg shared a campaign clip on his Twitter account on Monday, featuring some unflattering moments from Donald Trump’s presidency, including the aftermath of a Florida school shooting, immigration problems, the nationalist march in Charlottesville and others.

    “Donald Trump said he was going to bring change to this country. He did”, Bloomberg captioned the video.

    ​However, the DCNF compared one of the clip’s images, featuring migrants being caged and lying on the floor, to a photo taken by Ross D. Franklin for the Associated Press in June 2014, and found a staggering resemblance.

    Detainees sleep and watch television in a holding cell where hundreds of mostly Central American immigrant children are being processed and held at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Nogales Placement Center on Wednesday, June 18, 2014, in Nogales, Ariz
    © AP Photo / Ross D. Franklin
    Detainees sleep and watch television in a holding cell where hundreds of mostly Central American immigrant children are being processed and held at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Nogales Placement Center on Wednesday, June 18, 2014, in Nogales, Ariz

    The snap, which was taken at the US Customs and Border Protection Nogales Placement Center in Arizona, shows a cross-legged person lying on the green mattress in the center of the shot, surrounded by other detainees in the exact same positions as in the image shared by Bloomberg.

    Donald Trump said he was going to bring change to this country
    © Photo : Mike Bloomberg/twitter
    Donald Trump said he was going to bring change to this country

    According to the Daily Caller, the exact same Obama-era photo was already previously falsely attributed to the Trump administration by Democrats from the House Oversight Committee, who tweeted the photo in July while slamming “inhumane treatment at the border”, but then deleted the post following an outcry.

    Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg delivers a speech during the campaign event Women for Mike in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 15, 2020
    © REUTERS / EDUARDO MUNOZ
    '#DemocratCivilWar': Twitterstorm as Trump Claims Bloomberg Paying DNC 'to Rig' Vote Against Bernie
    Bloomberg’s spokesperson did not comment on the issue when approached by the organisation.

    During the weekend, Donald Trump and media mogul Michael Bloomberg, whom the president brands as “Mini Mike”, traded some insults. The owner of Bloomberg News and his campaign representatives called Trump a “pathological liar”, following the president’s claims that Bloomberg had asked for a “box to stand on” during the Democratic primaries, drawing attention to Bloomberg's height.

    Immigration Policies, migration, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Michael Bloomberg
