Register
07:49 GMT04 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2015, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

    Weinstein Key Rape Accuser Breaks Into Tears on Stand as She Claims He Doesn't Have ‘Working Penis’

    © AP Photo / Vince Bucci
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/102001/34/1020013468.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202002041078221170-weinstein-key-rape-accuser-breaks-into-tears-on-stand-as-she-claims-he-doesnt-have-working-penis/

    Last week, American actress Jessica Mann, who earlier accused disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of raping her on two occasions, could not stop herself from stop crying during her first court testimony as she shockingly claimed that her alleged offender did not have testicles and that his genitalia looked like a “vagina” to her.

    Hervey Weinstein’s key accuser Jessica Mann could not hold it in during a cross-examination with the former producer’s attorney Donna Rotunno this Monday, as she was asked to read out loud a 2014 email to her then-boyfriend Edi Gathegi, whom she was dating while also being involved with the former producer, Variety reported.

    “My secret and my fear is knowing that a part of the dynamic I had with Harvey [Weinstein] would mean you’d never talk to me again”, Mann wrote in her email as she explained to Gathegi why she had not opened up about her relationship with the Hollywood mogul.

    “I was close enough to him to tell you that he no longer has a working penis. On the lower half of his body he had some type of surgery or burn and he’s lucky to even have his parts”, the actress read out loud while bursting into tears. Her testimony was cut short after that.

    Witness Jessica Mann leaves Manhattan Criminal Court after testifying in the trial of Harvey Weinstein in New York, US., on February 3, 2020
    © REUTERS / STEPHEN YANG
    Witness Jessica Mann leaves Manhattan Criminal Court after testifying in the trial of Harvey Weinstein in New York, US., on February 3, 2020

    In the email, the 34-actress also referred to her childhood as one of the reasons why she was involved with Weinstein and even continued seeing him after he allegedly raped her.

    “Harvey validated me. He always offered to help me in ways that my parents didn’t. I felt approval to pursue the industry because he was encouraging”, Mann read, while trying to control her sobs. “Harvey was my father’s age and he gave me all the validation that I needed”.

    “I played into sexual dynamics simply to feel I would never be taken advantage of again”, she wrote in 2014.

    Film producer Harvey Weinstein leaves at New York Criminal Court for his sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., February 3, 2020
    © REUTERS / JEENAH MOON
    Film producer Harvey Weinstein leaves at New York Criminal Court for his sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., February 3, 2020

    During her first court appearance on Friday, the actress revealed some shocking details about her encounters with Weinstein, arguing that the first time she saw her offender naked, she thought that he was intersex.

    “He does not have testicles and it appears like he has a vagina”, the actress said last week. Weinstein reportedly lowered his head while Mann was delivering her testimony.

    She is expected to return to court on Tuesday.

    The actress accuses Weinstein of raping her twice, once at the Doubletree Hotel in Midtown in 2013, and another time in the Peninsula Hotel in Los Angeles later in the year, while also alleging that he assaulted her on multiple other occasions. The former Hollywood producer is facing five charges overall, three of which are based on Mann’s allegations, but has repeatedly denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.

    Tags:
    United States, Hollywood, rape, sexual assault, Harvey Weinstein
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Beauty and Passion: Spirit of Spanish Dance Presented at International Flamenco Fashion Show
    Beauty and Passion: Spirit of Spanish Dance Presented at International Flamenco Fashion Show
    Wilbur Ross Coronavirus
    Disaster Dividend
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse