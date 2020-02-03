Six People Injured as Gunman Opens Fire on Bus Travelling from Los Angeles to San Francisco

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday in the Grapevine area on Interstate 5, near Fort Tejon Road.

Six people were shot on Monday on a Greyhound bus travelling from Los Angeles to San Francisco, California Highway Patrol spokesman Steve Loftus told CNN.

According to the spokesperson, the perpetrator of the shooting has been detained and taken into custody. His motives remain unknown.

The six injured people have been taken to hospital, he added, without providing details on their condition. Loftus said that the situation is now stable and there is no further threat