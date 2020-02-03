Jason Momoa Super Bowl Commercial 2020 Stirs Netizens

Famous American actor Jason Momoa starred in a commercial telling about a mortgage company that provides quick loans. The ad was shown during the Super Bowl game between the Chiefs and the 49ers in Miami.

The short clip shows a simple American guy, tired after a working day, and coming home to the one place where he can become himself. Momoa, while entering the home immediately begins to "undress" himself. A peculiar thing in this clip is that Momoa gets rid of not his clothes but his muscles, hair and bulky appearance, while making his way to a comfortable sofa where he sits and proposes that everyone feel truly themselves. The commercial ends with a logo of an online financial loan company.

The newly released video instantly went viral on social media and apparently sparked confused emotions among netizens. Some commentators found the video funny and praised its creativity while other slammed what they saw as the hypocrisy of the clip.

They going to hell for that Jason Momoa commercial! pic.twitter.com/3NardDnp0d — Ginger Snappin🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@KYGinger) February 3, 2020

​

​

​