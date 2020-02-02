Florida Enhances Security Prior to Super Bowl 54 Amid Concerns Over Coronavirus, Terrorist Attack

Later today, sports fans will be witnessing the much-anticipated 54th Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Authorities in Florida have put all their efforts into providing the highest level of security prior to today's Super Bowl 54 amid concerns of terrorist attacks, mass food poisoning, and the spread of the new coronavirus.

Though Miami International Airport doesn't have any direct flights to China's Hubei Province, the cradle of the virus outbreak, it's one of 20 airports that have enhanced screening procedures to fight the virus.

While fears over the coronavirus are still in place, the authorities haven't expressed serious concerns over a sudden virus outbreak.

"The Florida Department of Health is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to closely monitor the current outbreak of 2019 novel coronavirus and is actively working to ensure that the most up-to-date CDC guidance is quickly and accurately disseminated to local partners", a representative of the department told Fox Business.

Besides the Florida Department of Health, the authorities are also closely cooperating with other bodies, including the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Aviation Administration. The latter has already placed flight restrictions over the stadium and several other important sites.

Customs and Border Patrol together with the Coast Guard have also increased maritime safety efforts prior to the Super Bowl.

The new strain of coronavirus, first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December, has already killed 300 people in China and infected about 14,000 others.

More than 100 cases of the new disease have been registered outside China , with the illness spreading to more than 20 countries. The World Health Organisation declared a global health emergency on Thursday in light of the outbreak.

In the US, there have been eight registered cases of the coronavirus, three in California, one in Washington State, one in Arizona, and two in Illinois.