'#DemocratCivilWar': Twitterstorm as Trump Claims Bloomberg Paying DNC 'to Rig' Vote Against Bernie

As the primary season is now kicking off, the DNC is reportedly eyeing ways to downplay the potential results of top-running Democratic candidates at the party convention, amid a broad advert campaign financed from one of the candidate’s, media mogul Mike Bloomerg’s, pocket.

POTUS Trump has drawn attention to “Mini Mike Bloomberg-paid ads” doing nothing else but increasingly pitting the DNC and general public against Bernie Sanders:

“He is going nowhere, just wasting his money, but he is getting the DNC to rig the election against Crazy Bernie, something they wouldn’t do for @CoryBooker and others. They are doing it to Bernie again, 2016", President Trump tweeted with a reference to the massive ongoing ad campaign, set up late last year by billionaire Democratic candidate Mike Bloomberg.

It is incidentally not the first time Trump has warned about what he sees as the DNC's concerted efforts to "rig against" Sanders. Trump, who is apparently closely following the Dem battle for the party's nomination, declared last week that Sen. Bernie Sanders had taken the lead in the race, ascertaining though that he doubted the Democratic Party would ever “allow” the Vermont senator to win.

The other day, Politico reported that a small group of Democratic National Committee members had privately begun calling for support for a plan to potentially weaken Bernie Sanders’ 2020 campaign and kick off a brokered convention. What appears to be a policy reversal, profiting the Democratic Party’s left, will reportedly ensure that so-called superdelegates - DNC members, members of Congress and other top party officials - can cast their votes on the first ballot at the party’s national convention, to dilute the results of Democratic frontrunners. Talks about a potential rules change reportedly picked up as the Vermont senator boosted his ranking in the primary, with inter-party polls due to kick off in Iowa and a number of other states on Monday.

Separately, the Democratic National Committee unveiled a set of updated debate qualification rules on Friday that will arguably benefit Mike Bloomberg, allowing the former New York City mayor to take part in the 19 February presidential primary debate in Nevada, as the rules stipulate the doubling of the polling threshold and elimination of the individual donor requirement.