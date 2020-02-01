Register
18:58 GMT01 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Oil barrels

    Trying to Drive Wedge Between? US Offers Belarus Oil as Country Negotiates Its Supplies With Russia

    © CC0 / Schmucki
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    3018
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107820/19/1078201908.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202002011078201964-trying-to-drive-wedge-between-us-offers-belarus-oil-as-country-negotiates-its-supplies-with-russia/

    The two countries have been unable to reach a compromise on the price for deliveries for some time, with Minsk pushing for compensation due to a price hike caused by changes in Russian taxation.

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo assured during a visit to Belarus that the US is capable of fulfilling 100% of Minsk's oil needs if the latter chooses to accept such an option.

    "Our energy producers stand ready to deliver 100% of the oil you need at competitive prices. We’re the biggest energy producer in the world and all you have to do is call us", he said.

    Pompeo claimed that the US wants to help Belarus achieve "sovereignty" and "independence", despite the fact that the country acquired both back in 1991 with the dissolution of the Soviet Union. The secretary of state also assured that the US knows about the country's long-term relationship with Russia, with which it is currently negotiating a new price for oil deliveries, claiming that the United States is in no way trying to force Minsk to choose between Washington and Moscow.

    Russia has long been the primary source of oil for Belarus, but recently the two countries have been unable to negotiate a new price, with Minsk demanding a discount to compensate for a price change that occurred due to a so-called "tax manoeuvre" in its eastern neighbour.

    Oil refinery and the Druzhba oil pipeline
    © Sputnik / Egor Eremov
    Oil refinery and the Druzhba oil pipeline

    The stalemate has led to a suspension of oil deliveries from Russia since 1 January 2020. Crude shipments were partially restored a few days later after Minsk reached an agreement with one Russian oil company. Additionally, Belarus has recently bought small amount of oil from Norway via a maritime route.

    KGB headquarters in Minsk, Belarus
    © CC BY-SA 4.0 / Bestalex / KGB headquarters in Minsk, Belarus
    Belarus Declares Two Foreign Spies Persona Non Grata

    This is not the first time that the two countries have had disagreements on oil prices, but in the past they have always managed to reach a mutually beneficial solution. At the same time, the country's President Alexander Lukashenko has increasingly considered diversifying his country’s oil sources each time the two nations have had a disagreement, including by buying Saudi and American oil.

    Related:

    Netizens Implicate Mike Pompeo in Fresh Anti-Belarus ‘Extortion Scheme’ Before Historic Minsk Trip
    Russia, Belarus 'Opening Up' to Bitcoin as US Launches Tax Crackdown on Cryptocurrencies – Founder
    Belarus' Foreign Minister Says Minsk-Moscow Relations Will Reach Next Level Soon
    Russia Worried As NATO Boosts Activity at Belarus-Russia Borders - Lavrov
    Tags:
    US diplomacy, diplomacy, oil tax, Oil, Russia, Belarus, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    One Small Step for Man, One Giant Leap for Capitalism: 30th Anniversary of First McDonald's in USSR
    Wilbur Ross Coronavirus
    Disaster Dividend
    Nazi Germany's largest death camps
    Factories of Death: Concentration Camps of Nazi Germany
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse