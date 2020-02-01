‘Haters Will Shut up’: US Dem Rep Tlaib Boos Clinton at Sanders’ Election Campaign Event

Last week, former US Secretary of State and ex-presidential candidate Hilary Clinton delivered some unpleasant remarks about her 2016 rival Bernie Sanders, who again is trying to win the presidency, provoking a fierce backlash from his supporters.

Former US Secretary of State Hilary Clinton was booed by Michigan Representative Rashida Tlaib from the stage during a presidential campaign event for Democratic nominee Bernie Sanders in Iowa, following Clinton’s earlier criticisms of the senator.

Sanders, who is supported by Tlaib, Democratic Rep from Minnesota Ilhan Omar, as well as Dem Rep from Washington Pramila Jaypal, who were all present at the event’s panel discussion, was earlier slammed by Clinton, who said during an interview with the Hollywood Reporter that “nobody” “liked” him in Congress.

“He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him. Nobody wants to work with him. He got nothing done”, Clinton said in an interview published last week.

The former secretary of state’s remarks were mentioned during the event by panel moderator Dionna Langford, paving the way for a strong “boo” from the audience. Instead of helping the moderator to calm the uproar, Tlaib only added fuel to the fire, by jokingly saying “I’ll boo. Boo”.

“The haters will shut up on Monday when we win”, the democratic representative added, referring to the upcoming Iowa caucuses

​Hilary Clinton, who defeated socialist Senator Bernie Sanders in the Democratic party primaries but lost the 2016 election to Donald Trump, reiterated her criticism of her former party rival on Friday, by slamming him for failing to unify the party following her presidential nomination, which allegedly affected the overall election results.

“All the way up until the end, a lot of people highly identified with his campaign were urging people to vote third party, urging people not to vote. It had an impact”, Clinton said during a podcast interview.

“But unfortunately, you know, his campaign and his principal supporters were just very difficult and really, constantly not just attacking me, but my supporters”, the former presidential candidate added, while slamming Sanders’ adherents for failing to endorse her presidential campaign.

Bernie Sanders, 78, is one of the leading contenders for the Democratic Party nomination in 2020 with strong support in Iowa and New Hampshire.