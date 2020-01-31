Register
21:40 GMT31 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Medical staff in protective suits treat a patient with pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus at the Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan

    Coronavirus Prompts US to Initiate 14-Day Quarantine to Americans Who Traveled to Hubei Province

    © REUTERS / CHINA DAILY
    US
    Get short URL
    0 32
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107818/45/1078184539.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202001311078195165-hhs-secretary-any-us-citizens-who-traveled-to-hubei-province-will-undergo-14-day-quarantine/

    The United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar on Friday announced that any Americans who travel to China's Hubei province will be subjected to a mandatory 14-day quarantine and undergo additional health screenings at designated centers.

    During the televised briefing, Trump administration officials noted that the coronavirus is a public health emergency in the US, but stressed that the virus was at a low risk for Americans.

    ​According to Azar, foreign nationals, other than immediate family of US citizens and permanent residents, who have traveled to China within the past 14 days could be denied entry into the US. Additionally, US citizens who have been in China's Hubei Province, where the virus originated, "will be subject to up to 14 days of mandatory quarantine to ensure they’re provided proper medical care and health screening," Azar noted.

    US citizens traveling from Hubei will be quarantined at Department of Homeland (DHS) designated sites whereas those traveling from other parts of China will be screened at ports of entry and asked to quarantine themselves at home for the 14-day duration.

    Although Robert Redfield, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reiterated that the risk of a coronavirus outbreak in the US is low, he did also note that there are 191 people in the US under investigation for potentially carrying the virus.

    Three US airlines on Friday, namely Delta, United and American, all volunteered to suspend service to mainland China. According to US Acting Department of Transportation Undersecretary Joel Szabat, no additional transportation suspensions will be enforced yet.

    As of Friday, the virus had infected around 10,000 people around the world. The virus has also caused at least 213 deaths. No deaths have yet been reported outside of China.

    Following the US government's declaration that the coronavirus is a public health emergency, stock markets immediately plunged by more than 600 points.

    The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday declared that the virus, which originated in city of Wuhan in Hubei Province some time in December, is a public health emergency of international concern.

    The CDC also confirmed Thursday the first case of person-to-person transmission of the virus within the US.

    The spread of the Wuhan coronavirus has been compared to the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak, which was first reported in Asia back in 2003 and was caused by a similar coronavirus. It spread to 37 countries in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, infecting more than 8,000 people and killing 774 in 2003 over a six-month-period before being contained. The Wuhan coronavirus has already infected some 10,000 people in about a month’s time.

    Related:

    Indian Forces Gear Up to Receive Countrymen Returning From China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
    Two First Cases of Coronavirus Confirmed in Russia
    Pakistan Suspends Flights to China a Day After WHO Declares Global Health Emergency Over Coronavirus
    Coronavirus Fears Drive US Markets Down More Than 600 Points
    Coronavirus Prompts US to Initiate 14-Day Quarantine to Americans Who Traveled to Hubei Province
    Tags:
    airlines, travel, US, SARS coronavirus, coronavirus, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Wilbur Ross Coronavirus
    Disaster Dividend
    Nazi Germany's largest death camps
    Factories of Death: Concentration Camps of Nazi Germany
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse