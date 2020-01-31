Register
20:10 GMT31 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Jimmie Tiger charged after dumping 52-year-old paralyzed man out of his wheelchair after a parking dispute

    Video: US Police Arrest Californian Who Dumped Paralyzed Man Out of Wheelchair

    Facebook/Pleasant Hill Police Department
    US
    Get short URL
    206
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107819/42/1078194222.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202001311078194268-video-us-police-arrest-californian-who-dumped-paralyzed-man-out-of-wheelchair-/

    A California resident has been arrested and charged with assault and attempted kidnapping after he was caught on camera throwing a man out of his wheelchair during a dispute over a parking space.

    Jimmie Tiger, of San Ramon, California, was taken into custody by the San Ramon Police Department on January 19 and was later slapped with two felony charges in relation to an incident that occurred at an area Target.

    The scene in question took place on January 11 and was caught on the store’s surveillance camera.

    Tiger, 32, is first seen approaching the victim, 52-year-old Philip Kinstler, who is being helped at the customer service desk. The two exchange words for nearly 30 seconds before Tiger proceeds to take hold of Kinstler’s wheelchair and begins rolling him away from the counter. Fellow shoppers are seen observing the incident, and one man appears to be approaching Tiger as the 32-year-old flips Kinstler out of his chair.

    The Pleasant Hill Police Department conducted an investigation after Target filed a report on the same day. According to a press release from the department, Tiger’s wife “unlawfully parked in a parking stall reserved for people with mobility impairments” and proceeded to get into a brief argument with Kinstler over the spot. Moments later, Tiger approached the 52-year-old inside the store and demanded that he apologize to his wife for the argument.

    Kinstler recounted the incident to the Washington Post and claimed that he simply pointed to the hanicapped sign and asked them “kindly if they could not park there again.”

    “This is like the worst thing he could have possibly done to me," the victim asserted of the assault. He went on to explain that he has used a wheelchair for over 30 years, as he was born with syringomyelia, a degenerative disease that produces fluid-filled cysts within one’s spinal cord, and is now paralyzed from the mid-chest down.

    “The wheelchair is an extension of my body. It’d be like if you bear-hugged someone and then tried to carry them out of the store,” he told the outlet. “The only way to stop him was to hold onto the wheels. I gripped for dear life.”

    Kinstler said his resistance angered Tiger, and that was when he was thrown out of his chair and “fell like a rag doll” on his wrist, breaking it. He now fears that wrist may be permanently damaged from the assault.

    Tiger appeared in court on January 21 and pleaded not guilty to felony charges of assault and attempted kidnapping. He has since been released from police custody on $180,000 bail.

    Related:

    Photo: US Police Force Apologizes After Cops’ ‘Homeless Quilt’ Goes Viral
    Graphic Video: US Cops Filmed Repeatedly Striking Florida Grandmother With Stun Gun
    Video: US Cop Imprisoned for 4.5 Years for Urinating on Child, Distributing Video
    US Cops Who Arrested Stormy Daniels Amid Strip Club Appearance Booted From Force
    US Cop Charged With Murder After Shooting Handcuffed Suspect Seven Times
    Tags:
    handicapped, kidnapping, wheelchair, assault, California, arrest, US police, social media, Facebook
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Wilbur Ross Coronavirus
    Disaster Dividend
    Nazi Germany's largest death camps
    Factories of Death: Concentration Camps of Nazi Germany
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse