Lone Star College in Texas Put on Lockdown, 'Multi-Agencies On-Site' Amid Reports of Active Shooter

The college administrative staff has not revealed a reason behind the lockdown, saying that people on campus would receive further information via email.

Lone Star College sounded the alarm at the Kingwood campus, urging people to hide in "nearest" rooms and lock the doors, highlighting that it was not a drill.

LSC Alert: Emergency on LSC - KINGWOOD CAMPUS.THIS IS NOT A DRILL. LOCKDOWN NOW. Go to nearest room and lock the door. Check email for further instructions. — Lone Star College (@lonestarcollege) January 30, 2020

According to unconfirmed reports that cite local police, the lockdown was prompted by a situation involving an active shooter.

The LSC administrative staff tweeted that police were investigating "an incident that has been reported" without giving further details.

@LSC_Kingwood is currently under a Lockdown as a precaution while LSC Police investigate an incident that has been reported. There are no further details at this time. We will provide updates as they become available. pic.twitter.com/U3XBEq2lyR — Lone Star College (@lonestarcollege) January 30, 2020

​According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, there are no reports of casualties at this time, and an active scene will secure the entire campus.

No reports of casualties at this time. Avoid the area large police presence. An active scene until we secure the entire campus. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 30, 2020

​Gonzalez said that there is no confirmation of an active shooter "yet", revealing that "Initial call came from a 3rd party caller".

Plenty of law enforcement on site. @LSCTopCop is lead. No confirmation of active shooter yet. Initial call came from a 3rd party caller. Lockdown is still in place. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 30, 2020

The sheriff ​commended people who were at the campus to "stay in place, listen for law enforcement commands".

Multi-agencies on-site. Large campus - we need to be methodical. No signs of active shooter for now. If you’re on campus stay in place, listen for law enforcement commands. We will escort you to a staging area & you can then leave campus. It’s ok, stay calm, we got this #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 30, 2020

No further details were immediately available.

