Say What? Coronavirus to ‘Accelerate the Return of Jobs to North America’ - US Official

US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said Thursday that the coronavirus outbreak will benefit the US economy in the long run, as the virus is “another risk factor” companies will have to take into account when choosing to do business in China.

“First of all, every American’s heart has to go out to the victims of the coronavirus, so I don’t want to talk about a victory lap over a very unfortunate, very malignant disease,” Ross said during his appearance on the Fox Business program "Mornings with Maria" on January 30. “But the fact is, it does give businesses yet another thing to consider when they go through their review of their supply chain.”

Secretary Wilbur Ross says coronavirus will be good for [checks notes] American jobs: "I think it will help to accelerate the return of jobs to North America." pic.twitter.com/Y4SbDIcTi4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 30, 2020

The commerce secretary did not stop his non-victory lap there, however.

“You had SARS [severe acute respiratory syndrome]; you have the African swine virus there; now you have this. It’s another risk factor that people need to take into account, so I think it will help to accelerate the return of jobs to North America - some to US, probably some to Mexico as well,” the 82-year-old said.

The coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, China, in December, has claimed the lives of at least 171 individuals and infected at least 8,240, according to CNBC. The US’ first person-to-person transmission of the virus was confirmed in Illinois on Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state public health officials.

Netizens caught wind of Ross’ remarks on Fox Business and immediately admonished the secretary, as countries around the world continue to report the presence of the virus.

You can't make this stuff up - what a truly vile thing to say. — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) January 30, 2020

Wilbur Ross saying the coronavirus would boost the American economy and bring more jobs makes me wonder if he’s the grandson of the dude who gave smallpox blankets to the Native Americans. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) January 30, 2020

Typical sensitivity from the Trump administration Wilbur Ross might as well have said "the more of those Chinese who die over there, the more jobs for us!!" https://t.co/uLpJLlolWd — Michael Schuman (@MichaelSchuman) January 30, 2020

Republicans: The economy is all that matters.



Other people: What about stuff like human rights and quality of life?



Republicans: Obviously we care about people and-



Wilbur Ross: Let us praise the coronavirus, for jobs will return to America when the Chinese succumb to disease. — Connor Stone (@connorstonehere) January 30, 2020

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) called out Ross and questioned why he even held his position as commerce secretary.

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) called out Ross and questioned why he even held his position as commerce secretary.