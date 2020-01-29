Register
20:40 GMT29 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Police car, lights

    US Cop Charged With Murder After Shooting Handcuffed Suspect Seven Times

    Pixabay/CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    0 100
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107607/63/1076076398.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202001291078174773-us-cop-charged-with-murder-after-shooting-handcuffed-suspect-seven-times-/

    A 10-year veteran of the Prince George's County Police Department in Maryland is in custody and has been charged with murder after shooting a handcuffed suspect a total of seven times earlier this week.

    Prince George's County Police Chief Hank Stawinksi revealed Tuesday night that Cpl. Michael Owen Jr. had been charged with second-degree murder, both involuntary and voluntary manslaughter, first-degree assault and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence.

    “I have concluded that what happened last night is a crime, and as a result, I have directed our Special Investigations Response Team to charge Cpl. Michael Owen,” Stawinksi said during a press conference.

    William Green, a 43-year-old father of two and resident of Southeast Washington, DC, was found asleep in his car and was removed from the vehicle on Monday night after witnesses claimed that the man had struck their vehicles at around 7:20 p.m. local time. Police suspected that Green was under the influence of some substance, and he was handcuffed and put in the front seat of Owen’s police cruiser as officers awaited a drug specialist.

    Police say Green was buckled into the passenger seat and was shot seven times by Owen at around 8:00 p.m. Though police reportedly administered CPR to the victim, he ultimately died.

    “I am unable to come to our community and offer you a reasonable explanation for the events that occurred last night,” Stawinksi confessed. Furthermore, Owen was not wearing a body camera at the time of the incident, and police are now investigating whether a surveillance camera may have captured the scene.

    It was previously reported that phencyclidine - more commonly known as PCP - may have been ingested by the suspect, as Owen reported that he smelled the drug in Green’s car. However, Stawinksi repudiated that statement on January 28, confirming that PCP was not related to the incident and that no independent witnesses were present at the time the gunshots were fired. Stawinski also said it was unclear whether Green was buckled into his seat in the police cruiser, as officers had claimed.

    “It was a big relief,” Sandra Mathis, Green’s fiancée, told NBC Washington following news of the charges. “I feel like justice will be served even though I’m hurting and I’m grieving. I am so happy inside that justice will be served.”

    This is not the first time Owen has been involved in a shooting death. CBS Baltimore reported that Owen was leaving a Toys for Tots drive in December 2011 when he spotted a Rodney Edwards of Landover, Maryland, laying in the grass near Palmer Park. According to reports at the time, Edwards drew a gun on Owen as he approached to help him, prompting the officer to shoot Edwards several times. The individual was taken to a hospital and later died. NBC Washington noted that following Edwards’ death, his family publicly disputed Owen’s story about the incident.

    Related:

    ‘Extremely Disturbing’: US Cop Placed on Leave for Allegedly Groping Dead Woman’s Breasts
    US Cop Arrested After Allegedly Conducting Unlawful Strip Searches for Pleasure
    Graphic Video: US Cop Recovering After Being Struck By Train During Pursuit
    Photo: US Police Force Apologizes After Cops’ ‘Homeless Quilt’ Goes Viral
    Video: US Cop Imprisoned for 4.5 Years for Urinating on Child, Distributing Video
    Tags:
    Prince Georges Police Department, Prince George’s County Police, suspect, body camera video, body camera, gun, CPR, cop, police, Maryland, PCP, drugs, murder, Shooting Death
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Fox Forsaken
    Fox Forsaken
    Nazi Germany's largest death camps
    Factories of Death: Concentration Camps of Nazi Germany
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse