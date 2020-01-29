Democrat Presidential Candidate Michael Bloomberg Invents Unusual Way to Greet a Dog - Video

The former New York mayor was visiting Burlington, Vermont for a campaign event on Monday when he had a remarkable encounter with a dog.

Democrat presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg greeted a dog by shaking its mouth up and down during a campaign event in Vermont earlier this week.

The moment was caught on camera and after the clip was shared online it received more than three million views on Twitter.

While campaigning in Burlington, Vermont yesterday, Fmr. Mayor Michael Bloomberg met a dog. #Campaign2020 pic.twitter.com/AKAj8nMZhv — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) January 28, 2020

​The video has left the audience divided over the way Bloomberg was treating the dog: some criticised him for being unaware about how to handle dogs while others praised him for paying attention to the pooch and playing with him.

Michael Bloomberg, who was the mayor of New York from 2002 to 2013, launched his campaign for the Democratic Party's nomination in the 2020 presidential election in November 2019. He called on the Senate to remove President Trump from office and said that he knew how to "beat" him in an election. Back in 2016, Bloomberg publicly supported Hillary Clinton's candidacy for president and said that a Trump presidency would pose a danger to the US.