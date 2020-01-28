Kobe Bryant Fans Pay Tribute to NBA Star Killed in Helicopter Crash – Video

The Basketball legend died on Sunday after the helicopter that carried the athlete along his daughter and seven other people went down and crashed near the city of Calabas, California.

Kobe Bryant fans gather on Tuesday near the Staples Center in Los Angeles to pay tribute to the former NBA player after he died in a copter crash.

Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna, 13, became victims of a Sunday helicopter crash near Calabasas, California along with seven other people on board of the aircraft.

