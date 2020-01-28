Basketball star Kobe Bryant tragically perished in a helicopter crash on Sunday in Calabasas, California along with his daughter Gianna and several other people.

The Empire State Building was illuminated in the signature purple and gold colours of the LA Lakers on Monday night as a homage to basketball star Kobe Bryant, who was recently killed in a helicopter crash.

The Empire State Building is lit up in LA Lakers purple & gold in honor of #KobeBryant 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/HzaUCXP0zt — Double Nickel 🏀 (@DoubleNickel__) January 28, 2020

​Social media users shared the pictures and videos of the building expressing their grief over Bryant's demise.

A purple and gold Empire State Building. It’s still hard to talk about this. Kobe was more than basketball. pic.twitter.com/DX0pwtrFGe — USMNTea (@USMNTea) January 28, 2020

The 41-year-old basketball star died on Sunday in a helicopter crash, along with his daughter and seven other people.

Bryant had an impressive record as a five-time NBA champion, two-time Olympic champion, the NBA's Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the 2007/08 season, and as an 18-time NBA All-Star.