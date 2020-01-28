The Empire State Building was illuminated in the signature purple and gold colours of the LA Lakers on Monday night as a homage to basketball star Kobe Bryant, who was recently killed in a helicopter crash.
The Empire State Building is lit up in LA Lakers purple & gold in honor of #KobeBryant 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/HzaUCXP0zt— Double Nickel 🏀 (@DoubleNickel__) January 28, 2020
Social media users shared the pictures and videos of the building expressing their grief over Bryant's demise.
A purple and gold Empire State Building. It’s still hard to talk about this. Kobe was more than basketball. pic.twitter.com/DX0pwtrFGe— USMNTea (@USMNTea) January 28, 2020
RIP #Kobe Respect from #NYC. #Lakers colors #empirestatebuilding pic.twitter.com/oCNAf0Tsu5— Ultramet (@ultramet) January 28, 2020
The 41-year-old basketball star died on Sunday in a helicopter crash, along with his daughter and seven other people.
Bryant had an impressive record as a five-time NBA champion, two-time Olympic champion, the NBA's Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the 2007/08 season, and as an 18-time NBA All-Star.
All comments
Show new comments (0)