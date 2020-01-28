Register
04:53 GMT28 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump listens as he welcomes Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2020.

    Trump to Unveil Controversial Peace Deal for Israel, Palestinians

    © REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
    US
    Get short URL
    404
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107815/79/1078157970.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202001281078158053-trump-to-unveil-controversial-peace-deal-for-israel-palestinians/

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump is set to unveil on Tuesday his long-awaited plan to reconcile Israel and the Palestinians, expected to enthuse the former, outrage the latter and break even further away from international consensus and traditional practices of American peace-making in the Middle East.

    So-Called ‘Deal of the Century’

    No specifics were publicly disclosed on Monday as Trump was discussing "the deal of the century" at two consecutive closed door meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader Benny Gantz, both facing off in national elections on 2 March for the third time in less than a year.

    "Tomorrow at 12 o'clock [12:00 p.m. EST (3:00 p.m. GMT)] we'll be announcing a plan," Trump said on Monday. "People have been working on this for many years. I think we are relatively close. But we have to get other people to agree with that also."

    The initiative, in the works since the early days of Trump’s presidency, will address a set of issues, pivotal for Israel-Palestinian peace process, including permanent borders, the status of Jerusalem and Jewish settlements, future of Arab refugees, security arrangements.

    Media speculate that Israel will be granted unprecedented concessions, tantamount to a green light to annex large and strategically significant portions of the West Bank.

    Both Netanyahu and Gantz hailed Trump’s plan as a historic milestone and pledged to work on its implementation after winning the elections.

    Palestinian Suspicions 

    The Palestinian leaders, conspicuously absent in Washington, are expected to convene on an emergency meeting on Tuesday to formulate a response, according to their Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat.

    In a conversation with Sputnik he neither confirmed, nor denied media reports that Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas had refused to talk to Trump when the US president tried to reach him over the phone.

    Palestinians have repeatedly rejected Trump's mediation efforts, accusing him of pro-Israel bias as he recognized Jerusalem as Israeli capital and relocated the American embassy to the contested city, cut off financial aid to the Palestinian administration, closed its embassy in Washington and announced that dozens of Jewish settlements, home to hundreds of thousands of Israelis in the West Bank and Jerusalem, were no longer deemed illegal.

    Speaking on Monday, Trump expressed hope that Palestinians would eventually realize that his plan, propped up by promises of multibillion financial injections, was "overly good" to them and would come to support it.

    The timing of the announcement, just five weeks shy of Israeli polls, also fueled speculations that Trump may be buoying Netanyahu’s bid for reelection as the public attention is bound to shift from the legal woes of the incumbent, who faces trial on corruption charges and requested for parliamentary immunity.

    Related:

    Nobody Takes Trump's 'Deal of the Century' Seriously - Former Oslo Accords Negotiator
    Hamas Says Did Not Receive Proposals on Deal of Century Yet as Media Share New Details
    Palestinians Could Abandon Oslo Accords Over Trump’s 'Deal of the Century' – PNA Official
    Trump to Allocate 4 Years to Preparations for 'Deal of The Century' - Reports
    US Rolls Out Economic Part of 'Deal of the Century' for Palestinian Authority
    Tags:
    Trump, Deal of the century, deal, peace, Palestine, Israel, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rotten Ratings
    Rotten Ratings
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse