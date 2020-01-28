Register
04:53 GMT28 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    National security adviser John Bolton listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Monday, April 9, 2018, in Washington

    Bolton States Was Ill At Ease Over Trump Private Conversations With Xi, Erdogan - Report

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    US
    Get short URL
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/106697/80/1066978034.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202001281078157887-bolton-states-was-ill-at-ease-over-trump-private-conversations-with-xi-erdogan---report/

    US-based media continue to report on a new book authored by former US National Security Adviser John Bolton, "The Room Where It Happened", that describes events revealed in the corridors of the Trump White House that continue to shape US foreign policy.

    According to The New York Times, publishing on Monday another excerpt from the upcoming book and citing people familiar with the work on the condition of anonymity, Bolton spoke privately with US Attorney General William P. Barr in 2019, expressing his concern that Trump was granting personal favors to world leaders.

    The book reportedly claims that the former top security adviser felt uneasy that Trump created the appearance that he had undue influence over what would typically be independent inquiries. In an unpublished episode of the forthcoming book, Barr points to a couple of US Department of Justice investigations of companies in Turkey and China, mentioning conversations that Trump had with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

    Bolton claims in his manuscript, cited by The New York Times, that Barr highlighted Trump’s conversations with Xi about Chinese telecom giant ZTE, which reportedly agreed in 2017 to plead guilty and pay heavy fines for violating American sanctions on doing business with North Korea, Iran and other countries. A year later, Trump lifted the sanctions over objections from his advisers and several ranking Republican lawmakers.

    According to the yet unpublished book, Barr also recalled remarks that Trump made to Erdogan in 2018, about an investigation of Halkbank, Turkey’s second-largest state-owned bank. At the time, the Justice Department was reportedly probing the Turkish entity on fraud and money-laundering charges for helping Iran evade US Treasury Department sanctions. The book claims that Erdogan reportedly made personal appeals to Trump to use his authority to halt any additional enforcement against the Ankara bank.

    According to the New York Times, a spokesperson for the Justice Department declined to comment on Barr’s conversations with Bolton, as a spokesman for the National Security Council.

    Democrats are seeking testimony from Bolton and current White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney on Trump’s efforts to enlist Ukraine’s help in investigating former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s stewardship of Ukraine policy during the Obama administration.

    U.S. national security adviser John Bolton looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump acknowledge former astronauts and their family members during an Apollo 11 moon landing 50th anniversary commemoration in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 19, 2019
    © REUTERS / Leah Millis
    Leaked ‘Bombshell’ Bolton Manuscript Explodes Media’s Confirmation Bias, Not Trump’s Trial
    Bolton said earlier this month that he was ready to testify during the impeachment trial, if the US Senate issue a special subpoena for him.

    Bolton did not testify before the Democrat-led House of Representatives, which in December 2019, after months of deliberations, impeached Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress over his dealings with Ukraine.

    Trump denies wrongdoing, and has repeatedly dismissed the impeachment as a witch hunt aimed at reversing the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

    Trump fired Bolton in September 2019 over reported disagreements on US foreign policy issues related to Iran, North Korea, Venezuela and Cuba, among others.

    Related:

    Ousted Hawk Bolton ‘Flabbergasted’ as WH Chief of Staff Tries to Join Subpoena Powers Suit – Report
    Donald Trump, John Bolton Met Privately Over Ukraine Aid, Disclosed Impeachment Testimony Indicates
    'TESTIFY!': Backlash as Bolton Gains Access to His Twitter Account Amid Trump Impeachment Probe
    Ex-National Security Adviser Bolton Reveals Plans After Regaining Control of Twitter Account
    Tags:
    Xi Jinping, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, William Barr, Donald Trump, book, John Bolton
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rotten Ratings
    Rotten Ratings
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse