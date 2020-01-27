Video: California School on Lockdown Due to Police Activity, Residents Asked to Shelter in Place

According to local media, Tamalpais High School in Mill Valley, California, was placed on lockdown following reports of a person walking on the campus with a rifle.

The Mill Valley Police Department tweeted that the school was put on lockdown amid a "police action at Tam High", calling on residents within 1/4 mile of the site to "shelter in place". Police tweeted that all students were safe.

There is a police action at Tam High. All students are safe and the school is on lockdown. If you are within 1/4 mile of Tam High, please shelter in place. Remain inside with the doors locked. We will update you if conditions change. — Mill Valley Police (@MillValleyPD) January 27, 2020

Netizens shared footage alleged to be from the site.​

No further details were immediately available.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW