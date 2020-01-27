Video: California School on Lockdown Due to Police Activity, Residents Asked to Shelter in Place

The Mill Valley Police Department tweeted that the school was put on lockdown amid a "police action at Tam High", calling on residents within 1/4 mile of the site to "shelter in place". Police tweeted that all students were safe.
There is a police action at Tam High. All students are safe and the school is on lockdown. If you are within 1/4 mile of Tam High, please shelter in place. Remain inside with the doors locked. We will update you if conditions change.— Mill Valley Police (@MillValleyPD) January 27, 2020
Netizens shared footage alleged to be from the site.
They're still clearing parts of the Tam High School. We're now 40-minutes into the lockdown after rpt of someone with rifle... Helicopters overhead. #TamHigh #MillValley #LockDown #ShelterinPlace #MVPD pic.twitter.com/EwyAhojEZ0— 22x (@22xCo) January 27, 2020
Tam High in Mill Valley on lockdown. Police have guns drawn... #TamHigh #MillValley #LockDown #ShelterinPlace #MVPD pic.twitter.com/Rj5AJCqHqj— 22x (@22xCo) January 27, 2020
No further details were immediately available.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
