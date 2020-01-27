Three Bodies Removed From Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Site - LA Coroner

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner announced Monday that investigators have recovered a total of three bodies from the site of the helicopter crash which killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven other individuals.

According to the coroner's office, the bodies were recovered from the wreckage site on Las Virgenes Road in Calabasas, California, on Sunday afternoon by the Special Operations Response Team (SORT).

The corpses were then transported to LA's Forensic Science Center to undergo identification and examination procedures.

While SORT's effort were halted later that evening due to "darkness and safety concerns," personnel returned to the scene on Monday to search for additional occupants from the Sikorsky S-76B's fatal crash.

Victims of the helicopter crash included former Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant.

Fans of the retired NBA star gathered in Los Angeles on Monday to mourn his passing.

John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli - a father, mother and their daughter - were also killed in the January 26 incident, along with Christina Mauser, Ara Zobayan, and Sarah and Payton Chester.

The National Transportation Safety Board announced Sunday that a team of 18 individuals would be investigating the cause of the helicopter's crash.

“Our team will be looking at the history of the pilot and whatever crew was on board,” board member Jennifer Homendy told the New York Times. “We’ll be looking at maintenance records of the helicopter. We will be looking at records of the owner and operator of the helicopter and a number of other things.”