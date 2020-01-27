Prince Andrew Has Provided ‘Zero Cooperation’ to FBI, New York Attorney in Epstein Probe

Prince Andrew has not assisted the FBI and US prosecutors who approached him for an interview amid the probe into sex-trafficking allegations against Jeffrey Epstein and his associates.
New York attorney Geoffrey Berman, the head of the investigation into the accomplices of the convicted sex abuser, stated that although the FBI asked the British royal, he has not responded.
"To date, Prince Andrew has provided zero cooperation," the attorney told reporters.
Buckingham Palace did not comment on the revelations, although Prince Andrew earlier signaled that he wished to help with the probe.
As Reuters reports, citing law enforcement sources, the FBI is investigating Andrew’s acquaintance who doubled as Jeffery Epstein's lover and accomplice, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, known to have facilitated Epstein’s actions. Maxwell has not yet been accused of criminal wrongdoing.
Prince Andrew is one among the many powerful friends - including US President's Bill Clinton and Donald Trump - of the deceased financier who killed himself in his cell this past August, where he was being held while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.
