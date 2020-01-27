Prince Andrew Has Provided ‘Zero Cooperation’ to FBI, New York Attorney in Epstein Probe

After the death of disgraced financier and convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein in a New York prison, Queen Elizabeth’s youngest son became one of the key figures in a scandal involving allegations of trafficking minor girls for sex, after a primary accuser testified under oath that Prince Andrew had sex with her while she was underage.

Prince Andrew has not assisted the FBI and US prosecutors who approached him for an interview amid the probe into sex-trafficking allegations against Jeffrey Epstein and his associates.

New York attorney Geoffrey Berman, the head of the investigation into the accomplices of the convicted sex abuser, stated that although the FBI asked the British royal, he has not responded.

"To date, Prince Andrew has provided zero cooperation," the attorney told reporters.

Buckingham Palace did not comment on the revelations, although Prince Andrew earlier signaled that he wished to help with the probe.

As Reuters reports, citing law enforcement sources, the FBI is investigating Andrew’s acquaintance who doubled as Jeffery Epstein's lover and accomplice, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, known to have facilitated Epstein’s actions. Maxwell has not yet been accused of criminal wrongdoing.

Prince Andrew is one among the many powerful friends - including US President's Bill Clinton and Donald Trump - of the deceased financier who killed himself in his cell this past August, where he was being held while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

The British royal has been accused of having sex with one of Epstein’s victims, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, when she was only 17 –claims he has repeatedly denied. The Duke of York attempted to to address the accusations in an infamous interview with the BBC, after which he was dismissed from his royal duties following public outrage amid his perceived lack of empathy for Epstein’s many accusers.