Fans Gather in Los Angeles to Pay Tribute to NBA Legend Kobe Bryant - Video

NBC reported on 26 January that a helicopter crash in Calabasas killed all nine people on board, including NBA player Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria-Onore, as well as the pilot. The Sikorsky S-76B helicopter was transporting the Bryants and others to a basketball game.

Fans of NBA legend Kobe Bryant have taken to the streets of Los Angeles to pay tribute to the Lakers player at a memorial outside the Staples Center.

Around the world, there has been an outpouring of disbelief and grief following the news of the passing of the NBA star.

