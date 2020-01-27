Trump Says to Unveil Mideast Plan on 28 January, Hopes Netanyahu Can Implement Within 6 Weeks

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump told reporters that he hopes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be able to implement the Trump administration's Middle East peace plan within six weeks.

"Hopefully that it'll be a yes", Trump said when asked if he thinks Netanyahu can implement the plan within six weeks.

Trump said the Middle East peace plan will be announced on 28 January at noon.

The statement comes after US Vice President Mike Pence said that the White House would host both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz, the leader of the Israeli opposition Blue and White party and the former's main political rival, this week.

In late June, the Trump administration unveiled the economic aspects of the peace plan, complete with a $50 billion investment.

The Palestinians became sceptical about the US' mediation role in settling their conflict with Israel after Trump recognised Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish state in late 2017.

For decades, the Palestinians have sought recognition of their independent state in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza. Israel has refused to recognise the Palestinian Authority as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.