Day 5: Opening Arguments Begin in Trump Impeachment Trial in US Senate - Video

US President Donald Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives on 18 December on charges of abuse of power for pressuring Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden over alleged corruption. Trump denies all the accusations.

US House of Representatives prosecutors are on 27 January beginning their opening arguments in the Trump impeachment trial in the Senate.

The House impeached Trump without a single Republican vote in favour. In the Senate trial, House impeachment managers are facing slim odds of convincing a two-thirds majority needed in the Republican-controlled chamber to remove Trump from office.

If Trump is found guilty, he will be removed from office and Vice President Mike Pence will be sworn-in as US president.

Trump has repeatedly said that he has not broken any laws and characterised the impeachment as a hoax and a political "witch hunt" by the Democrats to reverse the results of the 2016 presidential election.

