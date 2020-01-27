Day 5: Opening Arguments Begin in Trump Impeachment Trial in US Senate - Video

US House of Representatives prosecutors are on 27 January beginning their opening arguments in the Trump impeachment trial in the Senate.
The House impeached Trump without a single Republican vote in favour. In the Senate trial, House impeachment managers are facing slim odds of convincing a two-thirds majority needed in the Republican-controlled chamber to remove Trump from office.
If Trump is found guilty, he will be removed from office and Vice President Mike Pence will be sworn-in as US president.
Trump has repeatedly said that he has not broken any laws and characterised the impeachment as a hoax and a political "witch hunt" by the Democrats to reverse the results of the 2016 presidential election.
