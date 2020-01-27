At Least 4 GOP Senators Likely to Favour Bolton Testifying in Impeachment Trial - Mitt Romney

US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer previously called on the chamber to subpoena Bolton in the wake of reports that Trump had instructed the former adviser to hold up military aid to Ukraine.

It is "increasingly likely" that at least four Republican senators will call for former National Security Adviser John Bolton to testify in the impeachment trial of President Trump, US Republican lawmaker Mitt Romney told reporters.

At least four Republican votes are needed to call on Bolton to testify before the Senate. Romney has previously said that he would be in favour of calling witnesses to the Senate impeachment trial against President Trump.

The New York Times, in one of its latest articles, reported that President Trump had instructed John Bolton to freeze military aid to Ukraine unless the country’s officials assisted in an investigation into the Biden family. The newspaper cited an unpublished script of John Bolton's upcoming book.

President Trump rejected the allegation, saying that he never told Bolton that the aid had any links to an investigation into the Democrats and the Bidens, in particular.

Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate started last week. The US Constitution requires a two-thirds majority – 67 votes – in the Senate to convict and remove from office an impeached president.

On 18 December, Democrats in the House of Representatives impeached US President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The Democrats claim that Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, by leveraging congressionally approved military assistance to Kiev.