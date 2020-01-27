Holocaust Ceremony Marking 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation Held at UN Headquarters - Video

Over a million people perished at the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp, nearly 90 percent of whom were Jewish. The camp was liberated on 27 January 1945.

US Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is attending a solemn ceremony at the UN headquarters in New York City commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

The ceremony is also attended by the permanent representatives of Germany, Israel, and the United States.

Auschwitz was a complex of concentration camps that was established by Nazi Germany in 1940 and liberated by the Red Army on 27 January 1945.

