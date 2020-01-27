FBI Reviews Claims Ilhan Omar Married Her Brother so He Could Obtain Green Card - Reports

Two FBI agents held an hours-long meeting in Minnesota in mid-October with a concerned party who handed over a trove of documents regarding Omar’s 2009 marriage to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, a source with knowledge of the event said.

At the meeting, first reported by the Blaze, the two agents said they would share the information with the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the US Department of Education, but did not commit to opening an investigation into the firebrand lawmaker, the source said. If confirmed, Omar could be facing charges of marriage fraud, which is punishable with a prison sentence of up to five years and a fine of up to $250,000.

Congresswoman Omar’s office did not respond to request for comment, but she has repeatedly denied the allegations — calling them “disgusting lies.”

Omar had filed for the divorce earlier in October after reportedly having an affair with DC political consultant Tim Mynett. The congresswoman initially had denied the split, however one source in the Minneapolis Somali community said the pair broke up months before and claimed Omar was privately lobbying her husband Ahmed Hirsi to divorce her.

The marriage in question, however, is her 2009 marriage to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, as records indicated she lived with both men at the same time. Omar and Hirsi were engaged in 2002 but never legally married, having a Muslim ceremony instead, Omar said. They had two children before splitting up in 2008. After that in 2009, the congresswoman married Elmi, who she described as a “British citizen” on their marriage license. Several sources had described Omar Elmi and Hirsi all living together in the same family home in Cedar-Riverside with the couple’s two children at that time.

Omar and Elmi split two years later in 2011 and the freshman lawmaker got back together with Hirsi and they had a third child in 2012, records show. However, Omar divorced Elmi only in 2017 to legally wed Hirsi months before she was sworn into office.