Schumer Claims ‘John Bolton Has Evidence,’ Urges Senate to Call Impeachment Trial Witnesses

US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Sunday pressured the Senate to summon senior administration officials to testify in President Trump's impeachment trial after a report that Trump told Bolton to hold up military aid to Ukraine pending investigations into political rivals.

The Democrats had urged senators to act after a New York Times report Sunday evening revealed that former national security adviser John Bolton allegedly witnessed Trump ordering the tying of $391 million in aid to Ukraine to his requests for the country's leaders to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. The information reportedly came from the unfinished manuscript of Bolton’s memoirs, which was leaked by anonymous sources.

Schumer called for Senators to subpoena Bolton, who had earlier agreed to testify in the Senate trial if he was urged to do so, adding that “It’s up to four Senate Republicans to ensure that John Bolton, Mick Mulvaney, and the others with direct knowledge of President Trump’s actions testify in the Senate trial.”

John Bolton has the evidence.



It’s up to four Senate Republicans to ensure that John Bolton, Mick Mulvaney, and the others with direct knowledge of President Trump’s actions testify in the Senate trial.https://t.co/JbazBaYdRU — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 26, 2020

The seven House impeachment managers, in a joint statement, called the Times piece an "explosive revelation" that underscores that Bolton has to be called to testify.

Trump's legal team began presenting its defence on Saturday, arguing that the president's decision to hold up Ukraine aid was tied to concerns about corruption or a belief that Europe wasn't doing enough to support Ukraine. After the sides are done with the opening statements, the Senate will decide in a vote whether to allow new witnesses or documents. In addition to Bolton, Democrats want to hear from acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, Mulvaney's adviser Robert Blair and Michael Duffey, an Office of Management and Budget staffer.