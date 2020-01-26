Trump to Allocate 4 Years to Preparations for 'Deal of The Century' - Reports

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump is expected to announce that the period to prepare for the implementation of the Israeli-Palestinian "deal of the century" will take four years and that during that time Palestine will still have the chance to come on board with the peace plan, the Israeli Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported.

According to the media outlet, during the given four years Israel will be allowed to build more homes in the occupied Palestinian territories within the framework of existing projects, but will not be able to expand beyond the current borders of the Jewish settlements.

On 23 January, Trump told reporters that the White House would roll out the Middle East peace plan next week before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit, which is scheduled for Tuesday. The president also pledged that the plan would work, adding that his administration had briefly spoken to the Palestinian authorities on the topic.

Israel has been building homes for Jewish settlers in lands it annexed in the 1967 war. Some 600,000 Israelis now live in the occupied West Bank and Eastern Jerusalem. The United Nations does not recognise these settlements as legal.

The Palestinians became sceptical about the US' mediation role in settling their conflict with Israel after Trump recognised Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish state in late 2017.