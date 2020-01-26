Two Dead, Seven Injured in Shooting at Bar in South Carolina - Reports

A shooting took place earlier in the day at Mac's Lounge in Hartsville, ABC reported citing Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.

Two people have died and seven were injured in a bar shooting in South Carolina, according to ABC citing officials.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee reportedly said the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is on the way to help process the crime scene.

No further information, including what led to the shooting, has been released, an official statement will be issued later today, reports say.

Hartsville is located about 40 kilometres (25 miles) northwest of Florence, South Carolina, and about 64 kilometres (40 miles) south of the North Carolina state line.

