‘We All Knew’: John McCain’s Widow Comments on Jeffrey Epstein’s Sex Trafficking Charges

The death of American billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who committed suicide this August while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, raised many questions among the public due to the disgraced financier’s close acquaintance with a number of powerful figures, including British royal Prince Andrew.

Cindy McCain, American philanthropist and widow of deceased Arizona Senator and former presidential candidate John McCain, has landed in hot water after indirectly admitting that America’s most-powerful individuals were aware of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex crimes against minors.

Speaking at a human trafficking event in Florida, McCain revealed that her family was quite familiar with Epstein’s wrongdoings as one girl from her daughter’s high school was actually among the financier’s underage victims, then suddenly acknowledging that she “knew” about his crimes.

“It’s like everything. It hides in plain sight. Epstein was hiding in plain sight. We all knew about him. We all knew what he was doing, but we had no legal aspect that would go after him”, Senator McCain’s widow said.

“They were afraid of him. For whatever reason, they were afraid of him. All of a sudden, someone said ‘BS, we’re not afraid of you anymore and what you’re doing is not only wrong, but illegal’. It’s like a house of cards. It’s going to start tumbling”, she added.

Although it is unclear who Cindy McCain meant by using pronouns “we” and “they”, social media users soon rushed to express their consternation and resentment, accusing McCain’s family of complicity and concealment of Epstein’s crimes.

What the Hell??? Cindy McCain says "Epstein hiding in plain sight... we all knew what he was doing." Victims should sue her and John McCain estate. Disgusting.

The people in the room had to be wondering if they had just heard what they thought they did.

McCain was one of the most powerful men in the country & he couldn't do anything about it??

