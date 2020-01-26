Register
26 January 2020
    In this courtroom artist's sketch, defendant Jeffrey Epstein, center, sits with attorneys Martin Weinberg, left, and Marc Fernich during his arraignment in New York federal court, Monday, July 8, 2019. Epstein pleaded not guilty to federal sex trafficking charges. The 66-year-old is accused of creating and maintaining a network that allowed him to sexually exploit and abuse dozens of underage girls from 2002 to 2005.

    ‘We All Knew’: John McCain’s Widow Comments on Jeffrey Epstein’s Sex Trafficking Charges

    © AP Photo / Elizabeth Williams
    The death of American billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who committed suicide this August while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, raised many questions among the public due to the disgraced financier’s close acquaintance with a number of powerful figures, including British royal Prince Andrew.

    Cindy McCain, American philanthropist and widow of deceased Arizona Senator and former presidential candidate John McCain, has landed in hot water after indirectly admitting that America’s most-powerful individuals were aware of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex crimes against minors.  

    Speaking at a human trafficking event in Florida, McCain revealed that her family was quite familiar with Epstein’s wrongdoings as one girl from her daughter’s high school was actually among the financier’s underage victims, then suddenly acknowledging that she “knew” about his crimes.

    “It’s like everything. It hides in plain sight. Epstein was hiding in plain sight. We all knew about him. We all knew what he was doing, but we had no legal aspect that would go after him”, Senator McCain’s widow said.

    “They were afraid of him. For whatever reason, they were afraid of him. All of a sudden, someone said ‘BS, we’re not afraid of you anymore and what you’re doing is not only wrong, but illegal’. It’s like a house of cards. It’s going to start tumbling”, she added.

    Although it is unclear who Cindy McCain meant by using pronouns “we” and “they”, social media users soon rushed to express their consternation and resentment, accusing McCain’s family of complicity and concealment of Epstein’s crimes.

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Britain's Prince Andrew arrive at St. Mary the Virgin church in Hillington
    © REUTERS / CHRIS RADBURN
    Forgiven? Queen Shows Prince Public Support for First Time Since Scandalous BBC Interview on Epstein
    Jeffrey Epstein was convicted on charges related to sex-trafficking in 2008 but then was released after only 13 months in custody following a plea deal with the government. He has been under investigation for many years over other alleged sex crimes, dying in his jail cell last August while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. His death, which was ruled a suicide, raised many questions due to his association with a number of the world’s most well-known figures and families, including the Trumps and Clintons, as well as British royal, Prince Andrew.

    Sex Trafficking, United States, Cindy McCain, John McCain, Jeffrey Epstein
    Votre message a été envoyé!
