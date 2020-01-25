Register
09:52 GMT25 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search

    Adam Schiff Roasted for ‘Senators’ Heads on the Pike’ Reference Over Trump Impeachment Trial

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107705/75/1077057585.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202001251078133985-adam-schiff-roasted-for-senators-heads-on-the-pike-reference-over-trump-impeachment-trial/

    House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff, proceeded to ponder about alleged pressure on Republicans to stay with POTUS throughout the impeachment trial, turning a blind eye to more than audible blowback from the trial attending Republicans and even potential Dem swing votes.

    Adam Schiff’s remarks have landed him in hot water, after he brought up a CBS News report saying Republican senator heads will be on a “pike” if they distance themselves from President Trump during the impeachment debacle.

    "CBS News report that a Trump confidant said that GOP senators were warned '... vote against the president and your head will be on a pike'", Schiff said from the Senate floor. 

    The moment instantly drew criticism from Republicans – from presidential allies and more centrist GOP Senators alike, with the latter viewed as swing votes and ones Trump will need to win.

    In response, potential swing vote, Sen. Susan Collins could be seen shaking her head turning to her colleagues: “That’s not true", she repeated several times during the proceeding impeachment trial.

    Collins further offered a more detailed comment saying “not only have I never heard the ‘head on the pike’ line, but also I know of no Republican Senator who has been threatened in any way by anyone in the administration".

    Another swing Senator, one for Alaska, Lisa Murkowski, directed her disappointment at Schiff, arguing his reference was “unnecessary” before rounding off:

    "That's where he lost me", Murkowski told reporters later, adding that Schiff "overreached". 

    Despite the verbal backlash, Schiff continued to elaborate on the report, adding, to the Republicans’ fury:

    "I don't know if that's true, but when I read that I was struck by the irony, by the irony".

    Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) was overheard saying "no", and Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho) likewise shook his head adding "that's not true".

    Schiff paused mid-way glancing at the Republicans and hesitatingly expressing hope “it’s not true", but the rhetoric and what was seen as an ungrounded report were enough to send the pendulum into motion.

    "That is completely totally false, and all of us were shaking our heads 'like where did that story come from' and Adam Schiff just kept saying it", Sen. James Lankford said, while John Barrasso vehemently negated that Trump ever issued any threat.

    "He has basically offended every Republican senator in there tonight", Barrasso told reporters about Schiff.

    Even some Democrats voiced outrage over the Committee chairman’s rhetoric, with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who hasn’t mentioned if he will vote for or against Trump’s impeachment, contending that Schiff was crossing the red line. "I don't know why people do that", Manchin remarked adding: "That could have been left out that's for sure".

    As part of the ongoing impeachment trial, the Republican-dominated Senate gathered on Tuesday to debate the rules governing the proceedings. The Democrats called to bring in witnesses and documents that they said had been left out of the House proceedings late last year, while the Republicans demanded a quicker trial and ultimate acquittal.

    House Democrats’ impeachment case is based on two articles: alleged abuse of power by backtracking on military aid to Ukraine as Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate 2020 Dem hopeful Joe Biden and his son for purported corruption, and refusing to cooperate with the Democrat-instigated probe.

    Related:

    ‘Treason’, ‘Liar’: Adam Schiff Town Hall Event Speech Interrupted By Shouting
    Congressman Schiff to Lead US House Impeachment Managers in Trump Senate Trial - Pelosi
    Donald Trump Jr Slams “BullSchiff” After Adam Schiff Brands POTUS ‘Serial Cheat’ at Senate Trial
    Tags:
    Republicans, Democrats, trial, Adam Schiff, impeachment
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 18-24 January
    This Week in Pictures: 18-24 January
    Rotten Ratings
    Rotten Ratings
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse