US Court Sets First Court Date in Gabbard-Clinton Case for 6 March

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The first court date in presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard's defamation lawsuit against Democrat Hillary Clinton for publicly calling her a Russian asset will take place on 6 March, Judge Valerie Caproni said in a notice.

"Counsel for all parties are directed to appear before the undersigned for an Initial Pretrial Conference ... on 6 March 2020 at 10:00 am", Caproni said in a notice on Friday.

The conference will take place at the Thurgood Marshall Courthouse in New York, the notice said.

On Wednesday, Gabbard filed a defamation lawsuit against Clinton after the former secretary of state publicly called her a 'Russian asset' in an October 2019 interview.

Gabbard is seeking at least $50 million in damages over the comments, saying Clinton sought to deliberately spread the false allegations in order to smear her reputation.