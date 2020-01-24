Trump Addresses Anti-Abortion ‘March for Life’ in Washington DC - Video

Thousands of activists have taken to the streets of Washington, DC for an annual march protesting both the practice and legality of abortion.

US President Donald Trump is addressing protestors at the March for Life, becoming the first US president to appear at an anti-abortion demonstration.

In 2017, Trump told the event participants that they have his full support. During the 2016 presidential campaign, Mike Pence stated that pro-life policies would be among the key priorities in the new administration of President Donald Trump.

The March for Life is an annual rally to protect unborn babies from abortion and is held by activists who aim to reverse US Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortion in the United States in 1973 in the case of Roe v. Wade.

