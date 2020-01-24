‘Spygate About to Blow?’ Users Wild as Trump Pins Edited Pic of Tower-Climbing Obama With Binoculars

In 2017, Donald Trump claimed he found out that his “wires” in Trump Tower were tapped during 2016 presidential campaign by then-president Barack Obama and his associates, thus paving a wave for so-called spygate conspiracy theory.

While the Trump impeachment trial is currently unfolding in the US Senate, the 45th president took to Twitter to post a photoshopped image depicting his predecessor Barack Obama scaling the walls of Trump Tower with binoculars in his hands.

​The post, that Trump later pinned to his Twitter feed, was an apparent reference to the president’s earlier claims that Obama and his associates secretly spied on the Republican candidate during the 2016 presidential campaign. The allegations, also known as the “spygate” conspiracy theory have remained unconfirmed.

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

While many of Trump’s followers did not seem to appreciate president’s humour, some suggested that his post was particularly timely amid the ongoing impeachment trial and pointed out that it was time to uncover the alleged “truth” about Obama’s spying activities.

do you have any idea just how ridiculous you are — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) January 24, 2020

Well done President Trump!



The Obama cabal needs to answer a lot of questions! — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) January 24, 2020

Obama spied on President Trump during the 2016 campaign with absolute certainty he would lose...



Thankfully for America President Trump is loved enough to win an election rigged against him...



He’ll do it again in November! — Minnesota Patriot (@MinnPatriot) January 24, 2020

do you have any idea just how ridiculous you are — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) January 24, 2020

Findings From Horowitz Report on FBI’s Alleged Abuse of Intelligence Gathering

In December, inspector general of the Justice Department Michael Horowitz reported to the US Senate that there were 17 “basic and fundamental” errors and omissions in FBI applications to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) to bug Trump 2016 campaign aide Carter Page during the bureau’s investigation into alleged links between Donald Trump and Russian officials.

Although Horowitz concluded that there was no evidence that the FBI tapped “any other phones or anything else” other than Page’s, many, including US Attorney General William Barr, doubted whether the inspector general’s findings were comprehensive enough.