Trump Says Democrats Will 'Never Allow' Sanders to Win Nomination

US President Donald Trump on Thursday declared that Sen. Bernie Sanders had taken the lead in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, yet said he doubted the Democratic party would “allow” him to win.

Trump’s comment suggests that the president is watching the Democratic primaries very closely, as he noted the head-to-head race between Biden and Sanders, adding that “Dems will never allow [Sanders] to win!”

Crazy Bernie takes the lead in the Democrat Primaries, but it is looking more and more like the Dems will never allow him to win! Will Sleepy Joe be able to stumble across the finish line? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2020

The remarks echoed tweets Trump sent last week claiming that Democratic leaders were seeking to undermine Sanders's bid by keeping him off the campaign trail for the Senate impeachment trial.

"They are rigging the election again against Bernie Sanders, just like last time, only even more obviously," Trump said as Sanders was reported rising in new national and early-state polls.

Trump referred to the documents leaked by Wikileaks, which showed that Sanders, who was Clinton's main challenger for the Democratic nomination in 2016, lost the nomination as the Democratic National Committee conspired to undermine him in favour of Clinton.

The latest CNN national survey released this week found Sanders overtaking Biden for the first time while the WBUR News survey of New Hampshire found Sanders opening up a 12 point lead over the next closest contender in the Granite State.