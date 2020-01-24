Rudy Giuliani Says He Will Start Revealing Evidence of Biden Corruption Allegations

Rudy Giuliani, the personal attorney for US President Donald Trump, threatened Thursday to go public with information that would expose corruption by 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden following his offer to testify during the impeachment trial.

Giuliani claimed that he could reveal evidence detrimental to the former vice president, tweeting on Thursday that “the Biden Family Enterprise made millions by selling public office. Then when Joe was Obama’s Point Man, they ALL made millions.”

Everything I tried to tell the press last March is now coming out, and more. I will now start to reveal the evidence directly to you, the People. The Biden Family Enterprise made millions by selling public office. Then when Joe was Obama’s Point Man, they ALL made millions. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) January 23, 2020

President’s attorney had earlier said he would like to testify at Trump’s impeachment trial as a witness.

“I would love to see a trial. I’d love to be a witness – because I’m a potential witness in the trial – and explain to everyone the corruption that I found in Ukraine, that far out-surpasses any that I’ve ever seen before, involving Joe Biden and a lot of other Democrats,” he said Sunday morning on “The Cats Roundtable” with radio host John Catsimatidis on AM 970.

Giuliani had earlier claimed that Biden took action against Viktor Shokin because he was going to investigate Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian company that employed Biden’s son Hunter on its board. Biden-senior had earlier defended Hunter, saying that “no one has suggested my son did anything wrong” during a campaign stop in Iowa on Wednesday. The call between the US president and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky about launching an investigation into the Bidens became the issue at the heart of the ongoing impeachment trial brought up by House Democrats.