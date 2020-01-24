Senators Spotted Playing With Fidget Spinners to Kill Boredom During Impeachment Trial

It is now the second day of opening arguments in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in Washington DC, but the senators at the US Capitol did not seem devoted to the process - many of them were seen wandering around the chamber and even doing physical exercises.

US senators have been spotted playing with fidget spinners, apparently to keep the boredom and fatigue away during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump on Thursday.

The idea to hand out the toys reportedly belongs to Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C), who wanted to help his GOP colleagues stay awake during the trial, according to Roll Call.

"I saw somebody grab up a few of them, so they must have some real anxiety going along with this", said Senator Mike Braun.

The outlet added that dozens of senators were roaming the Senate floor or doing stretches, even as the opening arguments were read in the ongoing impeachment trial against the POTUS.

Sen. Mike Rounds was even enthusiastic about showing off his spinner to reporters. Pictures of him holding the boredom-killing toy have been posted on Twitter.

Sen. Mike Rounds just showed reporters his fidget spinner. I’ve been granted a special exception from ban on publishing photos from the press pen to bring you this image: pic.twitter.com/HTVOJMtamw — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) January 24, 2020

The entertainment list was not limited to spinners and physical exercises - Sen. Rand Paul was reportedly drawing a sketch of the US Capitol, and Sen. Marsha Blackburn was seen highlighting a passage from a book, according to Sky News.

The House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress on 19 December 2019.

President Trump has repeatedly dismissed the impeachment efforts against him as "another witch-hunt" initiated by the Democrats to reverse the outcome of the 2016 election.