US Justice Dept Says FBI Lacked Probable Cause to Spy on Ex-Trump Campaign Aide Carter Page

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Justice Department concluded that the FBI improperly obtained warrants from a secret court to spy on former Trump campaign aide Carter Page, a court document revealed.

"There was insufficient predication to establish probable cause to believe that Carter Page was acting as an agent of a foreign power", the document, released on Thursday, said.

The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance court document, originally dated January 7, also sets a 28 January deadline for the FBI to explain a delay in collecting material related to the Page surveillance and how the material is being handled.

A December 2019 report by the Justice Department’s Inspector General documents at least 17 instances in which the FBI misled the FISA court in obtaining four warrants to spy on Page.

The document was signed by FISA Court Presiding Judge James Boasberg.