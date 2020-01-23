Mike Pence Calls Trump ‘Unstoppable’ in Private Talk with Netanyahu at Holocaust Forum - Reports

US Vice President Mike Pence was heard at the World Holocaust Forum speaking to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, telling him that US President Donald Trump is "unstoppable" in the wake of the impeachment trial.

In a clip shared by Jewish Insider political reporter Jacob Kornbluh, Pence and Netanyahu are seen together at the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem. The audio for the clip is caught on a "hot mic"—, a microphone that amplifies the sound of words that were intended to be private, according to Kornbluh. According to the reporter, Pence spoke on how Trump is doing in light of his impeachment in December and the ongoing trial in the US Senate.

"We are contending," the vice president said after he and Netanyahu exchanged some words that cannot be heard. "He's unstoppable. Like somebody else I know."

Pence was in Jerusalem on Thursday to attend the 2020 World Holocaust Forum along with other prominent political figures. The event is held at Jerusalem's Yad Vashem, the State of Israel's official memorial for victims of the Holocaust, and marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp in 1945 as well as International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Pence’s comment comes during the ongoing impeachment trial of President Trump in the US Senate. Since January, 22 of the House Democrats have been laying out their case to the Senate against POTUS, who is accused of abusing power by "pressuring” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate potential corruption involving former US Vice President Joe Biden and his son in Ukraine. Trump has repeatedly blasted the impeachment efforts by Democrats as another "witch-hunt" and "impeachment hoax."