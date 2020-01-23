Register
00:13 GMT +324 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    This is an aerial view of the five-sided Pentagon building, headquarters of the United States Department of Defense, in Arlington, Va., in 1975

    ‘Sloppy Record-Keeping’: Pentagon Amassed $35 Trillion in 2019 Accounting Changes

    © AP Photo /
    US
    Get short URL
    136
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107769/65/1077696515.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202001231078118461-sloppy-record-keeping-pentagon-amassed-35-trillion-in-2019-accounting-changes-/

    For the second year in a row, the US Department of Defense’s accounting adjustments have topped $30 trillion - highlighting the Pentagon’s consistent struggle to balance its books.

    Bloomberg reported earlier this week that the Pentagon managed to rack up over $35 trillion in accounting changes last year, a figure that is a significant uptick from the 2018 estimate of $30.7 trillion and reported total of $29 trillion in 2017.

    “Within that $30 trillion is a lot of double, triple and quadruple counting of the same money as it got moved between accounts,” Pentagon budget expert Todd Harrison, of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told Bloomberg.

    Bloomberg, citing figures provided by Representative Jackie Speier (D-CA), noted that there were a total of 562,568 accounting changes made in fiscal 2018 and 546,433 adjustments for the prior year.

    Speir told the outlet that the “combined errors, shorthand and sloppy record-keeping by DoD accountants do add up to a number nearly 1.5 times the size of the US economy.”

    She asserted the Department of Defense “employs accounting adjustments like a contractor paints over mold. Their priority is making the situation look manageable, not solving the underlying problem.”

    This estimate is just the latest in a series of questionable financial results coming out of the Department of Defense. It was announced in November that the Pentagon failed its financial audit for the second consecutive year. The audit, which tracked the spending of over $2.9 trillion in Pentagon-owned and managed assets, detected a total of 25 “material weaknesses.”

    Pentagon Deputy Chief Financial Officer Mark Easton told the Government Accountability Office’s audit department that the Department of Defense would be “actively developing strategies” to reduce accounting adjustments, according to Bloomberg.

    Likewise, Pentagon spokesman Christopher Sherwood defended his department, noting that, “annually, DoD has hundreds of billions of dollars of financial activity, and accounting adjustments are sometimes used to record activity in our financial reporting systems due to a lack of system capabilities or interfaces.”

    Related:

    US Navy Audit Uncovers $126 Million in Aircraft Parts Stored in Unknown Warehouse
    US Cybersecurity Firm Accuses DPRK Hackers of Partnering With ‘Russian Botnet Operation’
    Videos: Pentagon Posts, Deletes Footage of US-South Korea Mock Raid of DPRK Facility
    ‘They Learned How to Go Fast’: US General Says Pentagon Should Copy Elon Musk, North Korea
    Amid Simmering Iran Tensions, Pentagon Deploys B-52 Squadron to Diego Garcia
    Tags:
    finances, audit, Department of Defense, Pentagon, US Government Accountability Office (GAO), Government Accountability Office
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    To Infinity and Beyond: Interstellar Lab Unveils Space-Inspired Village For Future Mars Settlement
    Thunberg Trauma
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse