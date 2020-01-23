Day 2 of Opening Arguments in Donald Trump Impeachment Trial - Video

The impeachment trial against US President Donald Trump started on Tuesday and saw 11 Democratic-proposed amendments to obtain evidence and subpoena witnesses rejected before the trial rules were eventually approved.

The US Senate is gathering Thursday for the second day of opening arguments in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in Washington DC.

The Wednesday hearing, which was the first day of opening arguments in the impeachment trial, was marked by the team of House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff accusing the US president of pursuing a “corrupt scheme” to abuse his presidential power and then obstruct a congressional investigation.

