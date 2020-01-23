Donald Trump Jr Slams “BullSchiff” After Adam Schiff Brands POTUS ‘Serial Cheat’ at Senate Trial

As the US President attended the World Economic Forum in Davos, the impeachment trial in the Senate against Donald Trump began in earnest, with the House managers’ opening statement following a contentious day of debate over the rules of the trial

The US President’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr. hit social media on 22 January, tweeting his reaction to the opening statements made by Rep. Adam B. Schiff at the Senate impeachment trial against the US President.

“Do you think that Adam Schiff even believes his #BullSchiff after lying to the American public for 3 years?” tweeted the President’s eldest son.

It’s still Russia Russia Russia. 🙄 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 22, 2020

​​The reaction on Twitter was split. Some posted their agreement with the President's son.

Nope.. there is no proof to his Bullshit and the things he accused Trump of are not Enough to warrant a Impeachment. It is all going. To be thrown out. — PANDOR-MANIAC 🏴‍☠️🐘🇺🇸 (@pandormaniac) January 23, 2020

I believe Schiff is full of shit. Just like a whole lot of Dems. — Wooderson (@DavidWooderso12) January 22, 2020

​Others upheld the arguments presented by Adam Schiff.

I believe Adam Schiff. Anyone else? — Politically Incorrect (@pol1tically) January 22, 2020

100 percent. Adam is a powerhouse of facts and knowledge. — Kasper (@Casper09531036) January 22, 2020

​Rep. Adam B. Schiff, the House Democrats’ lead impeachment manager’s opening statement on Wednesday at the Senate trial alleged that US President Donald Trump was a serial election “cheat”.

“We are here today to consider a much more grave matter, and that is an attempt to use the powers of the presidency to cheat in an election… For precisely this reason, the president’s misconduct cannot be decided at the ballot box — for we cannot be assured that the vote will be fairly won.”

Schiff mentioned Russia and election hacking at least 15 times during the opening statement at the Senate impeachment trial.

Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, spoke for more than two hours, saying that Trump had pursued a “corrupt scheme” to abuse his presidential power and then obstruct a congressional investigation.

He said that he and the other six impeachment managers plan to detail the case against Trump “in narrative form” and that the House plans to outline the “constitutional framework” for impeachment.

As the Democrats were presenting their arguments, Donald Trump, attending the 2020 Davos World Economic Forum at the time, broke his own tweeting record that day, posting 142 tweets and 124 retweets by 6:35 p.m., as he joked about paying a visit to the Senate.

READ THE TRANSCRIPTS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 21, 2020

142 tweets on @realDonaldTrump and holding as of 6:35 pm... 124 retweets. 161 is the number to hit to tie 1/5/15's record... — Factba.se (@FactbaseFeed) January 22, 2020

​As he spoke to reporters in Davos early on Wednesday before returning to Washington, Trump said:

“I’d sort of love to sit in the front row and stare in their corrupt faces,” Trump said, adding that his legal team “might have a problem” with it.

Tuesday, the first day of the Trump impeachment trial in the Senate, wrapped up with a vote that approved the rules resolution provided by Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, a proponent of a speedy trial and acquittal.

On the following day, 22 January, the House Democrats began the three-day process of laying out their case to the Senate against POTUS, who is accused of abusing power by "pressuring” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate potential corruption involving former US Vice President Joe Biden and his son in Ukraine.

One of Trump’s lead defence lawyers, Jay Sekulow, told reporters Wednesday that his team would “rebut” much of what Schiff alleged in his opening statement, with their argument based on both “challenging the case that they made” and making “an affirmative case” in Trump’s defence.

Donald Trump has repeatedly blasted the impeachment efforts by Democrats as another "witch-hunt" and "impeachment hoax".