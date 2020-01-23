Register
13:27 GMT +323 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of US President Donald Trump, speaks at a Global Business Summit in New Delhi, India, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018

    Donald Trump Jr Slams “BullSchiff” After Adam Schiff Brands POTUS ‘Serial Cheat’ at Senate Trial

    © AP Photo / Manish Swarup
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Impeachment Probe Against President Trump (15)
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107351/50/1073515078.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202001231078111473-donald-trump-jr-slams-bullschiff-after-adam-schiff-brands-potus-serial-cheat-at-senate-trial/

    As the US President attended the World Economic Forum in Davos, the impeachment trial in the Senate against Donald Trump began in earnest, with the House managers’ opening statement following a contentious day of debate over the rules of the trial

    The US President’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr. hit social media on 22 January, tweeting his reaction to the opening statements made by Rep. Adam B. Schiff at the Senate impeachment trial against the US President.

    “Do you think that Adam Schiff even believes his #BullSchiff after lying to the American public for 3 years?” tweeted the President’s eldest son.

    ​​The reaction on Twitter was split. Some posted their agreement with the President's son.

    ​Others upheld the arguments presented by Adam Schiff.

    ​Rep. Adam B. Schiff, the House Democrats’ lead impeachment manager’s opening statement on Wednesday at the Senate trial alleged that US President Donald Trump was a serial election “cheat”.

    “We are here today to consider a much more grave matter, and that is an attempt to use the powers of the presidency to cheat in an election… For precisely this reason, the president’s misconduct cannot be decided at the ballot box — for we cannot be assured that the vote will be fairly won.”

    Schiff mentioned Russia and election hacking at least 15 times during the opening statement at the Senate impeachment trial.

    Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, spoke for more than two hours, saying that Trump had pursued a “corrupt scheme” to abuse his presidential power and then obstruct a congressional investigation.

    He said that he and the other six impeachment managers plan to detail the case against Trump “in narrative form” and that the House plans to outline the “constitutional framework” for impeachment.

    As the Democrats were presenting their arguments, Donald Trump, attending the 2020 Davos World Economic Forum at the time, broke his own tweeting record that day, posting 142 tweets and 124 retweets by 6:35 p.m., as he joked about paying a visit to the Senate.

    ​As he spoke to reporters in Davos early on Wednesday before returning to Washington, Trump said:

    “I’d sort of love to sit in the front row and stare in their corrupt faces,” Trump said, adding that his legal team “might have a problem” with it.

    Tuesday, the first day of the Trump impeachment trial in the Senate, wrapped up with a vote that approved the rules resolution provided by Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, a proponent of a speedy trial and acquittal.

    On the following day, 22 January, the House Democrats began the three-day process of laying out their case to the Senate against POTUS, who is accused of abusing power by "pressuring” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate potential corruption involving former US Vice President Joe Biden and his son in Ukraine.

    One of Trump’s lead defence lawyers, Jay Sekulow, told reporters Wednesday that his team would “rebut” much of what Schiff alleged in his opening statement, with their argument based on both “challenging the case that they made” and making “an affirmative case” in Trump’s defence.

    Donald Trump has repeatedly blasted the impeachment efforts by Democrats as another "witch-hunt" and "impeachment hoax".

    Topic:
    Impeachment Probe Against President Trump (15)

    Related:

    Day 1 of Opening Arguments in Donald Trump Impeachment Trial - Video
    Trump Sets Presidential Record for Most Tweets in a Day as Impeachment Trial Gets Underway
    Rand Paul Offers Trump Ticket to Impeachment Trial to See ‘Corrupt Faces’ of Dems
    From Yawning Senators to Founding Fathers: Highlights of Day Two of Trump's Impeachment Trial
    Tags:
    impeachment, impeachment, Adam Schiff, Donald Trump Jr, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    To Infinity and Beyond: Interstellar Lab Unveils Space-Inspired Village For Future Mars Settlement
    Thunberg Trauma
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse